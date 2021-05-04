 Signee update: DE Byron Turner prepares for FSU football arrival
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 20:19:39 -0500') }} football Edit

DE Byron 'Boogeyman' Turner ready to wreak havoc at FSU

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
Florida State's coaches made finding talented pass-rushers a major focus in this recruiting cycle, and New Orleans product Byron Turner should be one of the best.

Turner got off to a tremendous start to his 2020 season before it was cut short, and now he's preparing to arrive at Florida State this weekend. In this signee update, Turner talks about what he's been doing to prepare for college football, which FSU coaches he connected with during the recruiting process and more.

Turner says he hopes to wear No. 93 at FSU because his favorite player in the NFL is Ndamukong Suh, who wears that number.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

'The Boogeyman' Byron Turner plans to add a big boost to the FSU pass rush.
'The Boogeyman' Byron Turner plans to add a big boost to the FSU pass rush. (Sam Spiegelman)

Q: I'm not going to mess around because this always made me curious, Byron, but tell me how you got the nickname, "The Boogeyman." How did that come about?

A: The Boogeyman. That is a nickname one of my coaches gave me, and I think he was the linebacker coach at the time. So they put me at linebacker one day, and he sent me on an A-gap blitz, and our biggest running back was there. And I met him in that hole and knocked his helmet off. Ever since then, he called me The Boogeyman. The nightmare.

Q: So let's get into what you have been doing since you signed with Florida State in December. How have you been preparing for the next step at Florida State?

A: I've been mainly working out and finishing up my school work. Then I've also been using the workout plan that I got from FSU. I really just follow that app and have just been putting in all the work with it. There is a lot of power clean, bench, incline, squats. A little bit of everything. So I've been pushing myself hard. Right now, my height and weight is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds. I want to get up to 260 pounds but not lose my speed, so that's what I've been working with the strength and conditioning workouts to get ready.

Q: You mentioned your school work. What do you have left to finish up? And what excites you the most about getting to FSU and the next step in your journey in college?

A: I finish exams this week, and then I'm done. I'm going to be there on Sunday. FSU itself excites me. That's been my dream school, and I've been in love with FSU. Now I'm just ready to get on the field and play for them.

