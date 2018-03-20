Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-20 07:19:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Defensive Line: Five things to know about FSU's DL this spring

Ira Schoffel • Warchant.com
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive FSU coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

With the Florida State football team scheduled to open spring practice on Wednesday, it's time to continue our annual spring practice position previews.

Today we focus on the defensive line. Previously, we profiled the Quarterbacks | Running backs| Wide receivers | Offensive line |

The Big Picture

Despite the departures of some familiar faces at both defensive end and defensive tackle, Florida State will have no shortage of talent or experience on the defensive line this spring.

Senior defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who was a multi-year starter and ranked fourth on the team in tackles, has graduated. And the Seminoles also lost a pair of underclassmen at defensive end -- Josh Sweat and Jalen Wilkerson -- to early departures for the NFL. Like Nnadi, Sweat was a multi-year starter and one of the Seminoles' most productive defensive players last season -- he ranked third on the team in tackles -- and Wilkerson was a key reserve.

The loss of Nnadi is perhaps the most significant of the group, because he was extremely consistent and a team leader. But the Seminoles are fairly loaded at defensive tackle, with eight scholarship tackles in place for this spring, including five with solid experience.

The story is similar, though a little different, at defensive end. The Seminoles will have six scholarship players at that position this spring, which is a solid number, but only two of them have substantial experience -- returning starter Brian Burns and true sophomore Josh Kaindoh.

From a coaching standpoint, this is the one spot on the team where there will be some continuity from the former staff, as defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins stayed on board with new head coach Willie Taggart. Haggins will work closely with new defensive ends coach Mark Snyder, who came in from Michigan State with defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett.

Big things could be in store for Brian Burns

After delivering a whopping 9.5 sacks as a true freshman in 2016, Brian Burns was expected to have a huge season for the Seminoles in 2017. That didn't necessarily materialize, as he admittedly struggled with the attention opposing teams paid to him as a full-time starter.

Burns finished his sophomore season with a solid 48 tackles and a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss, but his 4.5 sacks was undoubtedly a disappointment.

If what Burns did toward the end of the 2017 campaign was any indication, the junior could be poised for a true breakout season.

Burns was sensational against Clemson, recording 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a season-high seven stops. Against Florida in the regular-season finale, Burns recorded 2.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks. And he had a strong showing in the Independence Bowl as well, with 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Four of Burns' 4.5 sacks came in the final five games of the sesson. He also recorded nine of his 13.5 tackles for loss during that stretch.

Given his development in 2017, the addition this offseason of some needed bulk, and with this being his junior season, there is every reason to believe Burns could be a star on FSU's new-look defense.

Defensive Tackles
Player Year Ht., Wt. Rivals recruit ranking At FSU

Arthur Williams

R-Sr.

6-4, 316

Has provided depth on D-line last three years

Marvin Wilson

So.

6-5, 323

Became factor in rotation as freshman

Cedric Wood

R-So.

6-3. 313

Has battled injuries; yet to make impact

Ja'Len Parks

R-Fr.

6-4, 305

Redshirted

Fredrick Jones

R-Sr.

6-2, 303

Key part of rotation last 2-3 seasons

Demarcus Christmas

R-Sr.

6-4, 308

Returning starter

Cory Durden

R-Fr.

6-5, 296

Redshirted

Wally Aime

R-Sr.

6-5, 295

Key part of rotation last 2 seasons
Defensive Ends
Player Year Ht., Wt. Rivals recruit ranking At FSU

Janarius Robinson

R-So.

6-5, 252

Played in 8 games after missing '16 w/injury

Joshua Kaindoh

So.

6-7, 247

Showed potential with 4 sacks vs. Delaware St.

Delvin Purifoy

R-Sr.

6-2. 279

Has battled injuries; originally signed as LB

Adam Torres

R-Sr.

6-4, 280

Battled numerous injuries; has been DT/DE

Tre Lawson

R-Fr.

6-6. 233

Redshirted

Brian Burns

Jr.

6-5, 231

Started all last season; has 14 career sacks
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}