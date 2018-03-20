With the Florida State football team scheduled to open spring practice on Wednesday, it's time to continue our annual spring practice position previews.

The Big Picture

Despite the departures of some familiar faces at both defensive end and defensive tackle, Florida State will have no shortage of talent or experience on the defensive line this spring.

Senior defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who was a multi-year starter and ranked fourth on the team in tackles, has graduated. And the Seminoles also lost a pair of underclassmen at defensive end -- Josh Sweat and Jalen Wilkerson -- to early departures for the NFL. Like Nnadi, Sweat was a multi-year starter and one of the Seminoles' most productive defensive players last season -- he ranked third on the team in tackles -- and Wilkerson was a key reserve.

The loss of Nnadi is perhaps the most significant of the group, because he was extremely consistent and a team leader. But the Seminoles are fairly loaded at defensive tackle, with eight scholarship tackles in place for this spring, including five with solid experience.

The story is similar, though a little different, at defensive end. The Seminoles will have six scholarship players at that position this spring, which is a solid number, but only two of them have substantial experience -- returning starter Brian Burns and true sophomore Josh Kaindoh.

From a coaching standpoint, this is the one spot on the team where there will be some continuity from the former staff, as defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins stayed on board with new head coach Willie Taggart. Haggins will work closely with new defensive ends coach Mark Snyder, who came in from Michigan State with defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett.

Big things could be in store for Brian Burns

After delivering a whopping 9.5 sacks as a true freshman in 2016, Brian Burns was expected to have a huge season for the Seminoles in 2017. That didn't necessarily materialize, as he admittedly struggled with the attention opposing teams paid to him as a full-time starter.

Burns finished his sophomore season with a solid 48 tackles and a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss, but his 4.5 sacks was undoubtedly a disappointment.

If what Burns did toward the end of the 2017 campaign was any indication, the junior could be poised for a true breakout season.

Burns was sensational against Clemson, recording 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a season-high seven stops. Against Florida in the regular-season finale, Burns recorded 2.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks. And he had a strong showing in the Independence Bowl as well, with 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Four of Burns' 4.5 sacks came in the final five games of the sesson. He also recorded nine of his 13.5 tackles for loss during that stretch.

Given his development in 2017, the addition this offseason of some needed bulk, and with this being his junior season, there is every reason to believe Burns could be a star on FSU's new-look defense.