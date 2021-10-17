Depleted FSU WR corps hoping for stronger second half of 2021 season

Through six games, FSU's passing game is accounting for just 176.8 yards per game, which ranks 114th in the country. And if those numbers don't improve during the final six games, the Seminoles could finish with their least productive aerial attack in nearly four decades -- since the 1984 team passed for 176.2 yards per outing.

Well, there is another factor in that equation, of course.

It likely has been the biggest positive development for the Seminoles on either side of the ball this season.

Our Corey Clark told you earlier this week about Florida State's improved running game, and how it is putting up some historically significant numbers through the first half of the 2021 season.

While a number of factors have played into those struggles, somewhere near the top of the list -- if not the leading cause -- is a wide receiver corps that has been decimated by attrition over the last several years.

During the 2017, '18 and '19 recruiting cycles, Florida State signed a total of nine wide receivers -- players who should be the veteran leaders of that position group today.

Of those nine, only three remain: redshirt juniors Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson and Keyshawn Helton and redshirt sophomore Jordan Young. Of the other six, four have transferred to other programs, one left early for the NFL and one never enrolled.

Every other receiver on the Seminoles' current roster has signed since Mike Norvell and his staff arrived less than two years ago.

And while it has been rough sledding for that group during the early portion of the 2021 schedule, FSU head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and receivers coach Ron Dugans have tried to remain patient while pushing for improvement.

In last week's 35-25 victory over North Carolina, the Seminoles believe they might finally have seen a breakthrough.

Florida State's receivers didn't get a ton of opportunities in the passing game against the Tar Heels, but they capitalized on each one. Jordan Travis threw just two incompletions in the game, and both came during the first drive -- one on a pass that was deflected near the line of scrimmage and the other on a ball that was well overthrown.

Every other pass was caught.

"That group has battled and battled and battled," Dillingham said of the Seminoles' receivers. "And the results haven't been what they've [wanted this season] ... I think this was the first week that they kind of reaped what they've been sowing. And it's awesome to see."

Helton caught all three passes that came his way for 71 yards, Wilson caught two for 38 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman Malik McClain caught his one target. Tight end Camren McDonald and running backs Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward also hauled in the combined five passes that came their way.

"We had no drops. We had guys fighting," Dillingham said. "I think that's the first game probably since we've been here that we just caught every ball, which is awesome."

Dugans, a former Florida State star who has been the target of some fan criticism for the Seminoles' struggles at receiver, believes the North Carolina game was a huge step in the right direction for his position group. Not only did the receivers run good routes and make tough catches, but he and Dillingham said they also did a better job of blocking and executing little details that can mean a major difference in the passing game.

"Then when their number was called, they made a play," Dillingham said.

"I thought it was really big for those guys," Dugans added. "It's helping build the confidence, from seeing the results from the hard work that they've put in the last couple of weeks."

While FSU doesn't have many veteran receivers, Dugans does believe the younger wideouts are beginning to benefit from the leadership of Helton, in particular. The fourth-year junior was battling injuries earlier this season, but he has been healthy the last couple of weeks, and the results are showing on the field.

In the last two games, Helton has caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

"I think he's taken ownership and more of a role of setting the standard, when it comes to the fundamentals and the technique in practice," Dugans said. "Focusing on the little things and not worrying about what you can't control. I think that's really helped a lot of the other guys -- the young guys -- to stay locked into the details and assignments, and finishing plays.

"That's been the difference. Just seeing a guy like him work, day in and day out, and not complain about anything. Just going out and doing his job. And other guys are seeing that. The young guys are seeing that, and I think it's contagious."

Of course, the Seminoles would love to see more production from the veteran receivers as well. Wilson has notched 11 receptions for 171 yards and Helton has caught 10 passes for 162, while Jordan Young has yet to factor into the passing game at all.

If Wilson and Helton stay on the pace they're on through the final six games, FSU's top pass-catcher could produce his lowest output in nearly 50 years; Helton is on track for 20 catches, while Wilson is on his way to 22.

The last time the Seminoles' leading receiver finished a year with less than 25 receptions was when Mike Shumann completed the 1973 campaign with 21 catches for 380 yards. Jessie Hester led FSU in 1982 with 25 receptions for 541 yards, while running back Michael Whiting caught a team-high 25 balls for 203 yards in 1980.

Even with improvement in the second half, this season likely will be on par with each of those years.

After Helton and Wilson, five other FSU wideouts have caught passes in 2021, and four of them are freshmen. Kansas grad transfer Andrew Parchment leads that group with 10 receptions for 127 yards, followed by freshman Malik McClain (8 catches, 73 yards), redshirt freshman Darion Williamson (6-59), redshirt freshman Ja'Khi Douglas (4-81) and redshirt freshman Kentron Poitier (1-5).

Parchment was signed in the offseason with the idea that he could provide FSU with a combination of experience and playmaking ability, but he has been mostly inconsistent so far. Five of his 10 receptions came in one game, the loss to Louisville, and he never even got on the field against North Carolina.

Dugans said Parchment's assimilation at FSU has been a "slow process," but he's hopeful the receiver will be motivated by seeing his playing time decrease. The key, Dugans said, is that Parchment needs to focus on "finishing" plays properly and executing all of the small details of the position.

"You see other guys out there making plays, that should light a fire up under you," Dugans said. "Wanting to go out and do the same thing to help the ball club. I think it has ... we'll see the rest of the week and next week."

Here is a closer look at FSU's wide receiver recruiting over the past five years: