Transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei posted on Instagram on Sunday night that he has opted in and will be a part of the new College Football 25 video game.

Uiagalelei's post says it's a "paid partnership with easportscollege," which could mean he will earn more than the $600 base contract that EA Sports is paying to Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship players. Florida State and all scholarship athletes at 134 FBS schools must opt in to have their name, image and likeness used in the game (they will also receive a free copy or digital code for the game).

It is not clear how many FSU players have opted in, but Uiagalelei is the first prominent name to post on his social media. The FSU football social media accounts shared graphics on Feb. 18, with Renegade atop Osceola, as have a large number of P5 and G5 programs around the nation.

On the first day contracts were sent out to FBS players, EA Sports announced 5,000 had opted in. That's a good start considering more than 11,300 FBS players are eligible.

College Football 25 is the first video game by EA Sports in more than a decade, which is expected to be available this summer on PS5 and XBox systems. EA Sports has teased at a "full reveal" in May.

FSU has been working with EA Sports since 2021, sending photos of Doak Campbell Stadium as well as audio files from the Marching Chiefs for inclusion in the game.