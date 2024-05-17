EA Sports officially revealed 'EA Sports College Football 25' on Friday morning. After an 11-year hiatus, college football will be back in video game form on July 19. While only a few seconds, Florida State fans got a sneak peek of what to expect as to how accurately the Seminoles will be depicted in the video game. Here is every detail seen of Florida State during the reveal trailer.

Running back Roydell Williams and offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers represented in EA CFB 25.

Advertisement

The very opening frame of Florida State's cameo in the trailer sees transfer running back Roydell Williams running up-field against new ACC program University of California. Also pictured in the frame on the left-hand side, is offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers. Tight end Jackson West was also briefly identified in the trailer. In the bottom right hand corner, you can also see a Florida State wide receiver, though who exactly that may be is too hard to distinguish. You can also see briefly, by Williams' extended foot, the ACC logo that is imprinted on the 25-yard line. Even the tint of grass on the field appears to be faithful to that of the sod in Doak.

Roydell Williams hits a spin-move on a Cal defender.

In what may be the best visually looking frame of Florida State's cameo (given the amount of motion blur), we get a fantastic look at the rendering of the Seminoles uniform from the 2023-24 season. From the tomahawks on the back of the helmets, to the tribal pattern on the shoulders pads and the Seminole logo on the hips, the current uniforms appear to be fully accurate to what we saw in Doak Campbell last season.

A direct comparison of the jerseys. Real life photo courtesy of the ACC Network.

To finish the cameo, Florida State fans got a good (albeit blurry) look at the recreation of the north end zone. As Williams runs towards the end zone, Doak Campbell Stadium's video board, Marching Chiefs seating, and student section can be seen. The video board is displaying a video package that appears to be generic and is the same for every team in the game beyond simple changes. The sponsorship slots beneath the video board do not appear to be accurate, likely to avoid copyright. One major question pertaining to Florida State was how Doak Campbell Stadium would be recreated given the current construction and renovation of the stadium. What exactly did Florida State send EA Sports as a reference, and what will appear in the final product?



With the few seconds we have seen, the stadium appears to have been faithfully recreated to model this most recent season and will not feature a rendering of the future renovated stadium. As seen by this photo taken during Florida State's 38-20 victory against Duke on Oct. 21, the current design of the north end zone suites (that have the outlined spear imprinted on the wall) are visible in the trailer. Though you will notice again that the advertising spots on the video board have been changed.



It is important to note that the trailer does not represent the final product and things may be changed in the upcoming months leading to the release of the game on July 19. However, given what we have been shown thus far, the detail that has gone into recreating Florida State and the other 133 programs represented in the game, appears to very well justify the hype that the game holds ahead of its long-awaited release. Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters

To watch the full trailer, click the video below