FSU baseball set for top-10 matchup vs. rival Florida Tuesday night

Florida State and Florida will renew their baseball rivalry Tuesday night.

And they'll do it with the first top-10 matchup in the rivalry since 2019.

The No. 5 Seminoles (15-0) and the No. 7 Gators (15-2) will face off at Dick Howser Stadium (6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) for their first of three midweek games this season.

In 2024, the Gators struggled badly in midweek games and FSU took full advantage of that, sweeping UF in dominant fashion by a combined margin of 45-15 across the three games. The final game of that series was a 19-4 seven-inning thrashing in Tallahassee to finish off the Seminoles' first sweep of the Gators since 2000.

As such, FSU enters this year's series with an active three-game winning streak in the rivalry. With another win Tuesday, a four-game win streak would match FSU's longest win streak over UF since a five-game winning streak from 2001-03.

However, it doesn't seem that a win Tuesday or a series win this season in the rivalry will be nearly as easy to come by as it was for the Seminoles in 2024. After struggling early in the season, the 2024 Gators barely snuck into the NCAA Tournament but got hot and made a run into the semifinals of the College World Series.

They have parlayed that hot streak into a strong start to their 2025 campaign, winning their first 11 games of the season and climbing the ranks of the top 10 early this season.

For one thing, UF has an established midweek starter early this season in Clemson transfer Billy Barlow. While he struggled some in relief vs. Miami (three earned runs on five hits over two innings), the probable starter for Tuesday's game vs. FSU has been great through three midweek starts.