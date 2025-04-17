FSU alum Lee Corso retiring from ESPN's 'College GameDay' after 2025 opener

Florida State alumni and ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso will retire from his role on "College GameDay" — a job he's enjoyed since the show launched in 1987 — with one more headgear pick on Aug. 30.

Corso will make an appearance on College GameDay on week 1 of the 2025 college football season. And while ESPN has not yet announced a destination, Corso could make a headgear pick from what school or neutral site the show originates from or one from the Alabama-Florida State opener in Tallahassee.

ESPN announced Corso's retirement on Thursday morning. The network is also planning programming leading up to his final pick on the first Saturday of the college football season.

Corso, who turns 90 in August, helped launch a show that became part of an early Saturday ritual for millions of Americans. He prompted laughs with his quick wit, headgear picks and a "Not so fast, my friend" that could be delivered to any of the ESPN analysts.

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a statement. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”

Corso added: “ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years. They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans…truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful.”

A native of Miami, Corso played football at FSU from 1953-56 while also competing in basketball and baseball. Corso was an AP All-American honorable mention in 1956, picking up 356 rushing yards, 369 passing yards and 46 receiving yards. In his FSU career, he had nine rushing TDs, six passing TDs and three receiving TDs.

After a 28-year coaching career at the college and professional levels — including 17 seasons as a head coach at Louisville (1969-72), Indiana (1973-82), Northern Illinois (1984) and with the USFL’s Orlando Renegades (1985) — Corso joined ESPN in 1987. He is the only original College GameDay personality still with the show. (He was a contributor in 1987-88 and joined as an analyst in 1989).