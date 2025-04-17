Oklahoma QB commit Jaden O'Neal sets official visit to Florida State

The latest twist has seen the Seminoles get heavily involved with Oklahoma commit and Rivals250 QB Jaden O'Neal . O'Neal visited Florida State unofficially for a multi-day visit to take in a practice earlier in the spring and ask some "tough questions."

The Osceola confirmed on Thursday that O'Neal will be officially visiting Florida State on June 15-17.

He becomes the second quarterback to set an official visit to FSU — the other being Landon Duckworth. With Duckworth reportedly leaning more and more towards Ole Miss, O'Neal setting an official visit is crucial for the health of Florida State's quarterback board.

"Just the relationship factor, making sure my communication with the team is good," O'Neal commented on what it would take for a team to flip him during his spring visit. "If I feel like I have a better relationship with another school, that may flip me. But if the relationship is still strong with OU, I might just end up staying there. It's a big relationship thing and contact thing for me."

