Seminole Sidelines: A familiar face returns to FSU in Luke Loucks

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, FSU athletics director Michael Alford took on an extensive search for a new coach. After talking with college coaches and assistant coaches, the Seminoles have picked an FSU alum in Luke Loucks.

A senior on the 2012 ACC Tournament title team, Loucks is a coach who was building an NBA resume after earning championships with the Golden State Warriors and had been with the Sacramento Kings since 2022.

What does Loucks bring to FSU? What are his strengths? Who does he need to hire to support him? Will FSU hire a general manager for basketball? We discuss these talking points on the day Loucks was introduced as FSU's coach.

