FSU now in top 5 of major baseball polls

Florida State moved up one spot to No. 5 in the DIbaseball.com rankings, which means the Seminoles will likely be in the top 5 in all of the major college baseball polls.

LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia are the top 5 teams in Monday's DI rankings.

FSU has retained its No. 4 spot in the Baseball America poll. Tennessee, Arkansas and LSU are the top three teams, followed by FSU (15-0).

In the coaches poll, FSU moved up one spot to No. 4. Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas are the top three teams.

The Seminoles will play No. 6 Florida (15-2) on Tuesday at Dick Howser Stadium. Florida lost a midweek game at UCF 13-3 but then defeated Florida Atlantic and swept Harvard in a weekend series.

Right-hander Evan Chrest (2-0, 2.87 ERA) is expected to start for FSU on Tuesday. In three starts, Chrest has 10 strikeouts and four walks in 15.2 innings

This story will be updated with more rankings later in the day.

FSU's 2025 baseball stats