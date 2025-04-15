FSU signs Notre Dame transfer guard Emma Risch

Florida State head coach Brooke Wyckoff announced the signing of guard Emma Risch on Tuesday. Risch will join the Seminoles for the 2025-26 season as a junior after spending two seasons at Notre Dame, appearing in 20 games.

“I am thrilled to welcome Emma Risch back home to Florida and into our Seminole family,” Wyckoff said. “Emma was a highly decorated high school basketball player and comes to us with two years of college basketball experience playing at the highest level. She is a talented, versatile scorer and has great size and length that will make an impact on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. Emma is an extremely hard worker and loves the game. She knows what it takes to win at the highest level and is a perfect fit into the culture of our program. I am excited for our fans to get to know Emma and see what she brings to our team on and off the court.”

In 2024-25 Risch posted a career-high 23 points against Eastern Michigan, where she was 7-of-9 from 3-point range, finishing the game shooting 61.5 percent from the floor. Risch became the sixth player in Notre Dame history to hit at least six 3-pointers in a game.

A sharpshooter from Melbourne, Fla., Risch was a 2023 McDonald’s All-American and was the Florida 4A Player of the Year after averaging 23.3 points, 4.9 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game for Palm Bay, leading the Pirates to a 2023 regional final appearance in the Florida 4A Girls Basketball Tournament.

Risch was named an All-American by BallIsLife and captured its crown of 3-point champion. She also took home All-America honorable mention by the WBCA and Naismith. She was the No. 20 recruit in the 2023 class according to ESPN HoopGurlz and 15th according to both Prospect Nation and ASGR.

As a junior, she tallied seven 30-point games including a career-high 43 where she went 16-of-19 from the floor. She averaged 17.8 points per game as sophomore and 3.0 steals per game.

Risch helped Florida Prep to two 2A state titles and was the MVP in 2020 as a freshman after defeating FAMU DRS High School, 66-45.

Starting her prep career at Florida Prep, Risch helped the Falcons to two 2A state titles and was the MVP in 2020 as a freshman after defeating FAMU DRS High School, 66-45.

Risch joined varsity in seventh grade in 2017 and scored 2,767 points and posted 697 rebounds, 360 assists, 300 steals and 569 three-pointers throughout her career. Risch earned nine varsity letters, six in basketball, two in golf and one in softball.

With the addition of Risch, FSU has five members in the 2025 signing class including Mari Gerton, Solé Williams, Pania Davis and Jasmine Shavers.

Sole Williams discusses transfer to FSU with the Osceola

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30