Chris Marve (Getty Images)

Marve named LBs coach, defensive run game coordinator

Chris Marve has been named Florida State’s linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator, head coach Mike Norvell announced Tuesday.

“I’m extremely excited about the addition of Chris Marve to the Florida State football family,” Norvell said. “Chris is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in all of college football. He has a brilliant defensive mind and a tremendous work ethic. He develops incredible relationships with each of his student-athletes, which will be phenomenal for our current team and also allows him to be a dynamic recruiter. He’s had success as a player, being an All-SEC performer and leading tackler at Vanderbilt University. Chris is one of the rising stars in the coaching profession, and we’re excited to have him here in Tallahassee." Marve comes to Tallahassee after one season as Mississippi State’s defensive run game coordinator and linebackers coach. Prior to that he spent five seasons coaching at Vanderbilt, his alma mater, and coached the Commodores’ inside linebackers from 2016-18. In August 2018, ESPN.com named Marve to its 40 Under 40, a list of ascending coaching stars. In 2017 and 2018, 247Sports recognized him on its 30 Under 30 list, and also in 2017 he was included on the American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 recognition. “I am both honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a part of the Florida State football program,” Marve said. “The tradition of excellence and culture of championships is remarkable. I am excited to teach, mentor and develop our student-athletes through Coach Norvell’s vision and leadership.” In 2019, his Bulldogs tied for first in the SEC and for third in FBS with 13 fumble recoveries, while their 23 total takeaways ranked second in the SEC and tied for 12th nationally. Team captain Erroll Thompson led Mississippi State with 84 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and also had six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups. Under Marve’s direction in 2018, Vanderbilt senior Jordan Griffin ranked second in the SEC and 29th nationally with 119 tackles. Dimitri Moore led all SEC freshmen with 84 tackles and was named to the Freshman All-SEC team. In 2017, Marve tutored Oren Burks who was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. Burks’ selection marked the first time in program history Vanderbilt had a linebacker drafted in three straight years. In his first season as the Commodores’ inside linebackers coach, Marve oversaw one of the greatest seasons by a Vanderbilt linebacker and helped reach the program’s first bowl game since 2013. Zach Cunningham was a consensus first-team All-American after leading the SEC and ranking 11th in the country with 125 tackles and third in the conference with 16.5 tackles for loss. Cunningham was picked by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the highest-drafted Vanderbilt defender since 2001, and has recorded 336 tackles in 45 games played over his first three professional seasons. During his first two seasons on staff, Marve worked with Cunningham, Stephen Weatherly and Nigel Bowden. Weatherly made 98 tackles, including 21.0 for loss, in his two seasons working with Marve and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. In 2015, Cunningham was a first-team All-SEC performer with 103 tackles, including 16.5 for loss. Bowden earned Freshman All-SEC recognition after recording 78 tackles in 2014. A four-time All-SEC linebacker during his playing career at Vanderbilt, Marve is one of the most decorated players in VU history. His 397 career tackles ranked ninth on the program’s all-time list, and his 30.0 tackles for loss tied for sixth. He was a Freshman All-American in 2008 after registering 105 tackles and four forced fumbles, ending the season with 10 tackles in the Music City Bowl victory over Boston College. As a sophomore, Marve made a career-high 121 tackles, including a career-best 57 solo stops, and averaged 10.1 tackles per game in conference play. His performance earned him second-team All-SEC recognition. He was named co-captain as a junior and again earned All-SEC honors after recording 80 tackles, including 8.0 for loss. He was selected a captain again his senior season and led Vanderbilt back to postseason play. His All-SEC season, during which he also earned a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll, included a team-high 91 tackles and concluded in his hometown of Memphis at the Liberty Bowl. Marve earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology and human and organizational development from Vanderbilt in 2011. He completed his master’s degree in higher education administration from Vanderbilt in 2015.Marve is married to the former Lauren Dillard, a fellow Vanderbilt graduate, and the couple has a daughter, Rhyan Monroe. Chris Marve Coaching History 2020 -- Florida State Linebackers Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator 2019 -- Mississippi State Linebackers Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator 2016-18 Vanderbilt Inside Linebackers Coach 2015 Vanderbilt Graduate Assistant 2014 Vanderbilt Defensive Quality Control

John Papuchis (Associated Press)

Papuchis named special-teams coordinator, DEs coach