Florida State DL Dennis Briggs enters transfer portal
The longest tenured Seminole on Florida State's roster will be looking for a new home as sixth-year defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
Following the Orange Bowl, Briggs confirmed to TheOsceola.com and other outlets that he was exploring applying for a seventh year of eligibility after missing most of the 2021 season with a leg injury. Those plans have changed as it has been reported by Rivals and other outlets that Briggs is now in the portal. He would still need a waiver of eligibility to play should he find a new home.
Joining the program as part of Willie Taggart's 2018 recruiting class, Briggs has totaled 78 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, in 49 games.
Florida State has brought in multiple defensive lineman during the early transfer window, including Colorado State's Grady Kelly, West Virginia's Tomiwa Durojaiye, Georgia's Marvin Jones Jr. and Oregon State's Sione Lolohea. The Seminoles also may return redshirt juniors Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson, but that has yet to be confirmed.
A four-star recruit out of Kissimmee (Fla.) Gateway, Briggs played both inside and outside during his time at Florida State, later finding playing time and success on the interior of the defensive line.
