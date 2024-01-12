The longest tenured Seminole on Florida State's roster will be looking for a new home as sixth-year defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. has entered the transfer portal.

Following the Orange Bowl, Briggs confirmed to TheOsceola.com and other outlets that he was exploring applying for a seventh year of eligibility after missing most of the 2021 season with a leg injury. Those plans have changed as it has been reported by Rivals and other outlets that Briggs is now in the portal. He would still need a waiver of eligibility to play should he find a new home.