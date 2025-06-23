Legacy returns: Four-star WR Devin Carter flips back to Florida State

As a freshman in high school, four-star WR Devin Carter pledged to Mike Norvell to play at the program his father played for in the late 1980's.

But as his recruitment began to blow up, Carter backed off that pledge to fully explore his options. On field performance and concerns about the WR coaching during the Seminoles' disastrous 2024 season pushed Florida State out of contention for Carter in January, when he committed to Auburn.

Communication picked up between the two sides after that decision, as the Seminoles wanted to get Carter in to meet the new staff and see the new offense. Multiple unofficial visits for spring practices led to an official visit on June 6 where FSU continued to build momentum.

Now heading into his senior season, Carter is back in Mike Norvell's 2026 recruiting class as he flipped his commitment from Auburn to Florida State on Monday.