Legacy returns: Four-star WR Devin Carter flips back to Florida State

As a freshman in high school, four-star WR Devin Carter pledged to Mike Norvell to play at the program his father played for in the late 1980's.
But as his recruitment began to blow up, Carter backed off that pledge to fully explore his options. On field performance and concerns about the WR coaching during the Seminoles' disastrous 2024 season pushed Florida State out of contention for Carter in January, when he committed to Auburn.
Communication picked up between the two sides after that decision, as the Seminoles wanted to get Carter in to meet the new staff and see the new offense. Multiple unofficial visits for spring practices led to an official visit on June 6 where FSU continued to build momentum.
Now heading into his senior season, Carter is back in Mike Norvell's 2026 recruiting class as he flipped his commitment from Auburn to Florida State on Monday.
Carter is a Rivals250 prospect and is currently considered to be the No. 167 ranked prospect nationally as well as the No. 5 slot receiver prospect in the country.
A big reason for Carter's flip was the time that he was able to spend with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn on his official visit.
"Gus Malzahn, he's a genius," said Carter. "He is a genius at what he does, He's an expert, he gets his playmakers the ball and I love that. He said I'm a receiver that can do anything," continued Carter. "I am a versatile guy, so his objective with me would be to put me wherever to get me the ball and just get me touches. I am going to make a plays with it and that's what he emphasized."
With Carter's commitment, Florida State now has 16 commitments in the 2026 class and is now ranked as the No. 19 class in the country. Carter joins four-star Brandon Bennett, and four-star Efrem White as receivers in the class.
