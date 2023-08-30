For Florida State fans traveling to Orlando for the LSU game, here are some events where you can meet up with fans and the Osceola staff on Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

The Osceola Weekend Events – We invite our readers to join us on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Orlando at a pair of Block Parties, one on Wall Street and another on Church Street. You’ll find The Osceola at Wall Street Cantina on Friday and Saturday and at Ceviche (125 Church Street) on game day (Sunday). Meet our staff and former players and talk about the upcoming game and season.

The Church Street Block Party will be open only on game day (Sunday) and will feature live music, a DJ and plenty of television screens. The party is free. Join The Osceola at Ceviche (125 Church Street) which is right in the middle of the action.

The Wall Street Block Party will feature country music stars Tyler Farr and Chris Lane on Friday and Saturday night. There will be DJs and plenty of television screens and entertainment throughout the day. Admission to the Wall Street Block Party is $20 on Friday and Saturday, while both Wall Street and Church Street will be free on Sunday. Join The Osceola staff on Friday and Saturday at Wall Street Cantina. For more information and to order tickets to the block party visit the Wall Street Block Party site.

Shuttle Transportation to and from Camping World stadium will be provided from Wall Street and Church Street on Sunday, so you can park downtown and take the 1.5 mile-shuttle to the stadium.

Camping World’s Official Game Day Link is packed with information including mobile ticketing, parking, shuttle route from downtown Orlando and lots of important information. Visit Camping World Game Day information for more.

Battle's End Season Kick-Off Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday at Champions Gate National Golf Course. Tournament proceeds help fund Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for FSU athletes. Donors will enjoy a party afterwards on Wall Street. Buy a round, a foursome or a hole sponsorship for this essential cause.

FSU Official Tailgate Party will be on the grounds of Camping World Stadium, where Seminole Boosters and the Alumni Association have food, beverage and entertainment. More than 1,500 tickets have been sold thus far.

Former residents of DeGraff and Smith Hall will host an Old School Reunion on Saturday from 8:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. at The Den@One Lounge, 1107 West Church Street. There will also be a Tailgate Party on the Lake next to the stadium from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday prior to the game at 2148 Monte Carlo Trail. For more information and to reserve your tickets, visit Old School Reunion.