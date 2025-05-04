Florida State finds WR depth, adds portal WR Gavin Blackwell

There wasn't a position group that got hit harder with departures during the spring portal window for Florida State than wide receiver.

The Seminoles have made a move to sure up their depth at the position, adding North Carolina transfer Gavin Blackwell on Sunday.

Blackwell has one season of eligibility remaining.

In his career as a Tar Heel, Blackwell accumulated 448 receiving yards on 31 receptions and one touchdown. Due to a variety of factors including injury, Blackwell only appeared in four games last season and caught four passes for 43 yards.

"I’m excited to welcome Gavin to the Nole Family,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “He brings experience and versatility and has played in big games. He can stretch the field vertically with speed and has also proven to be a good route runner with the ability to separate from defenders. Gavin was productive early in his career before having to deal with injuries and setbacks throughout his journey. He will bring a veteran presence to our talented wide receivers room."

A former four-star recruit, Blackwell signed with North Carolina as part of its 2021 recruiting class. He was a Rivals250 prospect and was considered the No. 245 ranked prospect in the country as well as No. 42 ranked receiver.

Blackwell also visited James Madison during his transfer recruiting process.

FSU 2025 football tracker