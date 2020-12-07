Florida State football gets boost from defensive commitment
Florida State's defense needs a boost after several underwhelming performances in 2020. The struggling unit may have some help on the way with Monday's commitment of Miami Northwestern linebacker Patrick Payton.
The three-star was previously committed to Nebraska but was still strongly considering both Miami and Florida State. On Monday, he announced his decision to sign with the Seminoles on Twitter.
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
Blessed To Say I Will Be Committing To Florida State University 🤞🏽⚡️ #NoleBloded🍢 #HumbleBeast pic.twitter.com/wONvVnoTiJ— Reaper’s Child👿 (@PatPayton6) December 7, 2020
Payton's commitment wasn't a surprise -- Warchant mentioned the three-star defender in last month's Ten Targets to watch for FSU's 2021 Recruiting Class.
The South Florida native had a strong senior season at Northwestern lining up primarily at defensive end. In the team's five games, he had five sacks, picked off a pass and recorded five pass break-ups. He also had two defensive touchdowns.
Despite being listed at just 205 pounds, there is a chance that Payton could grown into a rush end at Florida State.
Payton becomes the No. 16 member of FSU's 2021 recruiting class and the ninth defender.
----------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board