Published Feb 12, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: QB board, official visits set, recruiting updates
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle discuss FSU's recruiting pursuits of 2026 prospects. Official visits have been scheduled by a number of prospects, many on the offensive line, for the summer.

They reflect on official visits that have been scheduled as well as give an overview of the quarterbacks FSU has offered - Keisean Henderson, Bowe Bentley and Landon Duckworth - as well as other options.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

