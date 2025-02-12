Seminole Sidelines: QB board, official visits set, recruiting updates

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle discuss FSU's recruiting pursuits of 2026 prospects. Official visits have been scheduled by a number of prospects, many on the offensive line, for the summer.

They reflect on official visits that have been scheduled as well as give an overview of the quarterbacks FSU has offered - Keisean Henderson, Bowe Bentley and Landon Duckworth - as well as other options.

