Webb, who originally signed with Mississippi State out of high school, made his decision public Saturday while taking his official visit to FSU this weekend.

With Cam Akers moving on to the NFL, it is no secret that the Florida State football team is looking for immediate help at running back. And the Seminoles took a major step in bolstering that position with the commitment of talented junior college tailback La’Damian Webb.

The interest in FSU has been there for Webb ever since head coach Mike Norvell got the job in Tallahassee, and Webb was one of the first running backs he reached out to.

The do-everything back is not very big in stature, but he has been extremely productive throughout his career. In high school, he was the Alabama player of the year; he rushed for over 5,000 yards and 70 touchdowns during his final two seasons.

He was also named Mr. Football in the State of Alabama in 2016. After signing with Mississippi State, Webb ended up attending Jones Community College in Mississippi.

Even before he got to Tallahassee, Webb was very excited about the ‘Noles.

"I know what Coach Norvell is going to do with the backs in getting them involved in every aspect of the offense,” Webb said earlier. “And that was very intriguing to me.”

Also aiding the Seminoles’ chances was the fact that Webb had a previous relationship with new FSU running backs coach David Johnson, who was recruiting him in his previous position at Tennessee.

Webb becomes the third running back in this class, joining four-star high school product Lawrance Toafili and Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin.