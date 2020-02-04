It's the final signing day for Florida State's 2020 football recruiting class. The Seminoles still have a few holes to fill on the roster and are looking to load up at some key positions of need. Keep it here for all the confirmed signings and breaking news for the final signing period of 2020.

DEAL ENDS THURSDAY ** Sign up for one month and get TWO FREE (new users) / Already registered use this link ** / Promo Code: NSD3for1