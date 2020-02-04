Florida State Football Recruiting - Signing Day Central 2020
It's the final signing day for Florida State's 2020 football recruiting class. The Seminoles still have a few holes to fill on the roster and are looking to load up at some key positions of need. Keep it here for all the confirmed signings and breaking news for the final signing period of 2020.
DEAL ENDS THURSDAY ** Sign up for one month and get TWO FREE (new users) / Already registered use this link ** / Promo Code: NSD3for1
LIVE UPDATES
Updates & Nuggets / Confirmed Signings / Recruiting Message Board
* Confirmed signings for Florida State's 2020 recruiting class at the bottom of this page but will appear on the Recruiting Message Board first.
Confirmed NEW signings for FSU's 2020 class
Coming soon....
Players that signed with FSU during the early period
Kentron Poitier WR Miami, FL 6'4"200
Bryan Robinson WR West Palm Beach, FL 6'2"185
Chubba Purdy QB Gilbert, AZ 6'3"200
Josh Griffis DE Bradenton, FL 6'3"235
Alex Mastromanno K Melbourne, Aus. 6'3"215
Tate Rodemaker QB Valdosta, GA 6'4"195
Lawrance Toafili RB Largo, FL 6'0"174
Thomas Shrader OL Venice, FL 6'5"277
Lloyd Willis OL Miami, FL 6'6"310
Manny Rogers DL Jensen Beach, FL 6'6"300
Ja'khi Douglas ATH Houma, LA 5'9"184
Carter Boatwright TE Moultrie, GA 6'5"225
Jayion McCluster LB Largo, FL 6'2"200
Zane Herring OL Madison, FL 6'5"310
Stephen Dix LB Orlando, FL 6'2"207
Demorie Tate DB Orlando, FL 6'1"181
J. Green-McKnight DB Fort Myers, FL 6'1"200
Transfers
Jarrett Jackson DE 6'6"275 - Louisville
Devontay Taylor OL 6'4"305 - Florida Atlantic
Jashaun Corbin RB 6'0"191 - Texas A&M
Cornel Jones LB 6'2"235 - Purdue
Other Signings of Note
TBA