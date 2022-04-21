Florida State loses linebacker/safety hybrid to transfer portal

Fresh off spring practice, Florida State's football roster attrition continued Thursday when linebacker Jadarius Green-McKnight entered the transfer portal. He is the fourth Seminole to go that route in the last week.

Originally joining FSU as a four-star defensive back recruit two years ago, Green-McKnight then switched positions to linebacker ahead of 2021 for his redshirt freshman season.

FSU signed Green-McKnight during the early period of the 2020 recruiting cycle. He played in seven games with the 'Noles across two seasons.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***