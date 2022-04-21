Florida State loses linebacker/safety hybrid to transfer portal
Fresh off spring practice, Florida State's football roster attrition continued Thursday when linebacker Jadarius Green-McKnight entered the transfer portal. He is the fourth Seminole to go that route in the last week.
Originally joining FSU as a four-star defensive back recruit two years ago, Green-McKnight then switched positions to linebacker ahead of 2021 for his redshirt freshman season.
FSU signed Green-McKnight during the early period of the 2020 recruiting cycle. He played in seven games with the 'Noles across two seasons.
During 2021, Green-McKnight struggled to get on the field early on in his newfound role at linebacker. But he did see action in the final two games of the season against Boston College and rival Florida, registering a solo tackle.
Recently, FSU has lost four players to the transfer portal. Tight end Koby Gross transferred out earlier this week, while defensive back Hunter Washington and wideout Jordan Young each left FSU last week.
The moves likely will help FSU in the long run, as the Seminoles look to add a few more pieces through the transfer portal.
