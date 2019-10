Led by 18-year coach Leonard Hamilton, the Florida State men's basketball team is coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. The Seminoles return a talented group that will be joined by some highly regarded recruits. In addition to the 20-games within the ACC, FSU will take on Tennessee in the Emerald Coast Classic, at Indiana in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge and the annual showdown with in-state rival Florida.

