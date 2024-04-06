Powell, who is seeing a rise in his recruitment, now has 12 offers — including his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, USF, Eastern Carolina and Coastal Carolina among others.

Following a visit to Florida State on Saturday, the Seminoles extended an offer to Colquitt (Ga.) Miller County running back JP Powell .

"It means so much to me that a school that I have followed since I was a little kid would offer me to come play for them," Powell told The Osceola late Friday evening.

"It feels amazing, I can't really explain the feeling," he later added.

A multi-sport athlete who also plays baseball and runs track, Powell plays wide receiver, defensive back and running back for Miller County. He is projected to be a running back at the collegiate level.

He is coming off a junior year in which he rushed for 611 yards on 84 carries and eight touchdowns. He also recorded 54 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and four tackles for loss for the Pirates. He also returned kick and punts for the Pirates, where he averaged 26 yards per return.



