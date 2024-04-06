Florida State offers 2025 RB JP Powell after visit
Following a visit to Florida State on Saturday, the Seminoles extended an offer to Colquitt (Ga.) Miller County running back JP Powell.
Powell, who is seeing a rise in his recruitment, now has 12 offers — including his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, USF, Eastern Carolina and Coastal Carolina among others.
"It means so much to me that a school that I have followed since I was a little kid would offer me to come play for them," Powell told The Osceola late Friday evening.
"It feels amazing, I can't really explain the feeling," he later added.
A multi-sport athlete who also plays baseball and runs track, Powell plays wide receiver, defensive back and running back for Miller County. He is projected to be a running back at the collegiate level.
He is coming off a junior year in which he rushed for 611 yards on 84 carries and eight touchdowns. He also recorded 54 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and four tackles for loss for the Pirates. He also returned kick and punts for the Pirates, where he averaged 26 yards per return.
