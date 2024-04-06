Florida State offers 2025 RB JP Powell after visit
Following a visit to Florida State on Saturday, the Seminoles extended an offer to Colquitt (Ga.) Miller County running back JP Powell.
Powell, who is seeing a rise in his recruitment, now has 12 offers — including his offer from Florida State. He also holds offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, USF, Eastern Carolina and Coastal Carolina among others.
A multi-sport athlete who also plays baseball and runs track, Powell plays wide receiver, defensive back and running back for Miller County. He is projected to be a running back at the collegiate level.
He is coming off a junior year in which he rushed for 394 yards and five touchdowns in only five games according to MaxPreps. He also recorded 43 tackles, two interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss for the Pirates.
