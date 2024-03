Class of 2026 running back Amari Clemons received an offer while on his unofficial visit to Florida State on Saturday. Clemons, 5-10 and 187-pounds, is from nearby Marianna (Fla.) High. The rising junior has been on FSU's radar since last fall and Clemons has visited the Seminoles unofficially on multiple occasions.

As a sophomore this past season Clemons ran for 1365 yards on 154 carries while scoring 22 touchdowns. He also showed the versatility to catch the ball out of the backfield which is something that FSU head coach Mike Norvell looks for in his running backs. In 2023 Clemons hauled in 17 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

Please click on the link below to view Clemons' HUDL highlights. Amari Clemons - Hudl

Clemons has previously been offered by USF and FAMU.