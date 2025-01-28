Tuesday recruiting notes: Multiple 4-star offers, in-schools visits, notes

FSU coaches are back on the road this week making in-school and in-home visits with prospects across the state and country. Here is a look at the latest prospects FSU has offered over the last two days. We also have information on who the FSU staff made in-schools visits with and other updates regarding key FSU prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

2026 offers

Advertisement

Sutter, a four-star tight end and Rivals250 prospect, was offered by FSU on Monday night. He is ranked as the fourth-best TE in the class of 2026. He has been offered by and taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. Please click on the link below to view Sutter's HUDL highlights. Mack Sutter - Hudl

2027 offers

Other offers include App. State, Baylor, BC, Duke, Indiana, Louisville, UNC, Ohio State and Penn State.

Other offers include ASU, Baylor, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech.

Other offers include Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Maryland.

Other offers include Baylor, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Pitt, Purdue, SDSU, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, UNLV, UTSA and Washington State.

Other offers include Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Houston, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Pitt, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

Dean has more than two dozen offers including Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse and Texas A&M.

Other offers include Maryland, Ole Miss, Missouri, Penn State, USF, Tennessee and UCF.

Other offers include Baylor, Houston, Illinois, Memphis, Minnesota, Ole Miss, SMU, Syracuse and Tulane

Other offers include Penn State, SDSU, UNLV and UTSA.

2028 offers

In-School Visits on Monday and Tuesday

Notes / updates