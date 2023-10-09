The final game of Florida State football's current three-game homestand will be played in primetime.

The ACC announced Monday morning that the Seminoles and Blue Devils will play next week, Saturday Oct. 21, at either 7:30 p.m. on ABC or 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

The FSU game will go in one of those two slots and the Clemson at Miami game will go in the other spot, with the decision set to be announced on Sunday after this week's slate of games.

The No. 4 Seminoles (5-0, 3-0 in ACC) are hosting Syracuse (4-2, 0-2) at noon this week while the No. 17 Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0) host NC State this weekend.

It remains to be seen whether the Blue Devils will have their quarterback, Riley Leonard, back for their trip to FSU after he suffered a high ankle sprain late in Duke's loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago.

FSU has never lost to Duke, holding a 19-0 advantage in the all-time series.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify