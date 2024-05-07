Former FSU defensive back Omarion Cooper posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he's rejoining the Seminoles after spending the 2023 season at Colorado as a transfer.

Cooper was one of the players FSU lost last offseason that it most wanted to hold onto. A three-star prospect in the 2021 class out of Lehigh Acres, Fla., Cooper appeared in 20 games and made seven starts over two seasons with the Seminoles.

He had three interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble over his time at FSU. However, FSU was trying Cooper out at safety last spring and he left the program in April 2023, transferring to Colorado. In his one season with the Buffaloes, Cooper appeared in nine games and started eight at cornerback, recording 37 tackles, five PBUs, two tackles for loss and one sack.

After playing more than four games in each of his first three seasons in college, Cooper arrives back at FSU with two years to play one. Essentially, he could redshirt (unlikely) but if he plays this fall, that will be his final season.

While FSU has had players announce they are returning to the program after originally announcing their intention to transfer, Cooper is the first player Mike Norvell has brought back who played games at another school before returning.

Secondary wasn't FSU's biggest need coming out of spring, but it's a position where you can never have enough players and Cooper's return bolsters the depth of that room. It's unclear at this time if Cooper will again be a cornerback at FSU or will be working some at safety like he was before leaving the program.