Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's edge, what he wants to see vs. BC
Mike Norvell on finding an edge from the Seminoles, Friday's practice and the home game environment.
• Bob Ferrante
Osceola Video: Highlights from FSU's practice on Friday
Highlights from Florida State's practice on Friday morning as the Seminoles prepare for Monday's game against BC.
• Curt Weiler
Scouting Report: Boston College
A closer look at BC on offense, defense and special teams.
• Patrick Burnham
Taylor Huff scores a second-half goal as FSU soccer ties Georgia
Taylor Huff scored a goal and the No. 1 Florida State soccer team tied No. 16 Georgia 1-1.
• Justin Hood
Standout performances from Florida State HS commits and targets in Week 1
Some standout performances from Florida State's 2025 and 2026 commits.
• Nick Carlisle
Four Florida State players deserving of a larger role vs. Boston College
