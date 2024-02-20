The 6-foot-2 and 196-pound rising senior has been on the Florida State campus multiple times over the last 18 months, including his most recent visit on Jan. 20 for a Junior Day visit. Thomas spoke with the Osceola and Rivals earlier this week to update where he is in his recruiting process.

Four-star cornerback prospect Greg Thomas has been targeted by some of the top colleges in the country.

"Recruiting is going great," said Thomas. "I've recently kind of blown up offers and I am now up to 28."

While Thomas is getting attention from a lot of schools there are several schools that stand out to him right now.

"Miami, FSU, Tennessee, LSU, West Virginia, Pitt, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Texas A&M are recruiting me the hardest," said Thomas.

Thomas told Rivals recruiting analyst John Garcia this week that FSU, Colorado, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin are the programs that make up his list of favorites.

And one of the things that stands out to Thomas about FSU when he has visited the Seminoles is the chemistry in the football building.

"I really love that every time I go up there, they treat me like family and always make it feel like home," said Thomas.

Another school that made an impression on Thomas is Miami. Thomas told Garcia that he received an in-school visit from about half the Hurricanes staff in January. He also told Garcia that LSU and Penn State are making big push, and it is likely that he will visit both schools.

He also spoke about what is important to him in finding a college home.

"I would say there are a couple of things that are important in that decision; the atmosphere of not just the college but the community around it and the earlier I can play the better," said Thomas. "Also, I want to go somewhere where i will continue to develop."

Thomas says also plans to visit Texas A&M, LSU, Penn State and West Virginia later this spring.