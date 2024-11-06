Advertisement

Published Nov 6, 2024
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Cai Bates, Notre Dame's defense
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Florida State coach Mike Norvell discusses Wednesday's practice, the development of defensive back Cai Bates and an opportunistic Notre Dame defense.

