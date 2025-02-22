Four-star DE, Alabama commit Jamarion Matthews still planning FSU visit

However, on Saturday the Rivals250 prospect told the Osceola that he still intends to take an official visit to FSU later this summer, which means the battle for the class of 2026's 18th-ranked edge defender isn't quite over.

Four-star prospect Jamarion Matthews is one of the top defensive ends on FSU's recruiting board. On Friday, the challenge to get Matthews' signature in December got a little bit harder when he committed to Alabama.

According to Matthews, his official visit with FSU will take place from June 23-25. He also plans to take official visit to Clemson (May 31) and Penn State (June 13) in addition to his trip to Alabama (June 6).

The rising senior from Harvest (Ala.) Sparkman High was offered by the Seminoles just over a month ago by FSU's defensive staff while Matthews was on campus for a Junior Day unofficial visit.

With FSU's relationship with Matthews being relatively new, the fact that he still plans to take an official visit with the Seminoles coming off the heels of his Crimson Tide commitment can only be seen as a good thing.