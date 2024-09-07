Florida State's 2025 recruiting class took a hit on Saturday as four-star defensive line commit Myron Charles decommitted from the Seminoles and flipped his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.

Charles committed to Florida State on June 28 just a week after he officially visited on June 21. The Longhorns made a late push for Charles' pledge but Charles chose the Seminoles in favor of his relationship with defensive line coach Odell Haggins.

The Longhorns' late push and continued contact has proved to be beneficial as the Port Charlotte (Fla.) defensive lineman announced his flipped commitment less than an hour after Texas' rout of Michigan on Saturday.