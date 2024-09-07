Four-star DL Myron Charles decommits from Florida State, flips to Texas
Florida State's 2025 recruiting class took a hit on Saturday as four-star defensive line commit Myron Charles decommitted from the Seminoles and flipped his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.
Charles committed to Florida State on June 28 just a week after he officially visited on June 21. The Longhorns made a late push for Charles' pledge but Charles chose the Seminoles in favor of his relationship with defensive line coach Odell Haggins.
The Longhorns' late push and continued contact has proved to be beneficial as the Port Charlotte (Fla.) defensive lineman announced his flipped commitment less than an hour after Texas' rout of Michigan on Saturday.
With the departure of Charles from the class, the Seminoles 2025 recruiting class has now dropped from No. 22 to No. 27 in the nation.
The Seminoles shocking 0-2 start and the lackluster performance of the defensive line surely played a factor in Charles' decision. Now, the Seminoles only have Greene County (Ga.) defensive tackle Kevin Wynn committed along the defensive line.
Now what?
FSU coaches could look at a group of defensive tackles in the 2025 class. Among those who Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein has atop his list of potential FSU targets: Jeramiah McCloud, Jarquez Carter and Derry Norris.
McCloud is committed to Florida. Carter is committed to Ohio State. Norris is committed to Georgia Tech.
Tallahassee native Jalen Wiggins is also committed to Florida.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple