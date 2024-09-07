PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Four-star DL Myron Charles decommits from Florida State, flips to Texas

Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Writer
@NCarlisleRivals

Florida State's 2025 recruiting class took a hit on Saturday as four-star defensive line commit Myron Charles decommitted from the Seminoles and flipped his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.

Charles committed to Florida State on June 28 just a week after he officially visited on June 21. The Longhorns made a late push for Charles' pledge but Charles chose the Seminoles in favor of his relationship with defensive line coach Odell Haggins.

The Longhorns' late push and continued contact has proved to be beneficial as the Port Charlotte (Fla.) defensive lineman announced his flipped commitment less than an hour after Texas' rout of Michigan on Saturday.

With the departure of Charles from the class, the Seminoles 2025 recruiting class has now dropped from No. 22 to No. 27 in the nation.

The Seminoles shocking 0-2 start and the lackluster performance of the defensive line surely played a factor in Charles' decision. Now, the Seminoles only have Greene County (Ga.) defensive tackle Kevin Wynn committed along the defensive line.

Now what?

FSU coaches could look at a group of defensive tackles in the 2025 class. Among those who Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein has atop his list of potential FSU targets: Jeramiah McCloud, Jarquez Carter and Derry Norris.

McCloud is committed to Florida. Carter is committed to Ohio State. Norris is committed to Georgia Tech.

Tallahassee native Jalen Wiggins is also committed to Florida.

