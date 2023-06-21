Michael Boganowski has made most of his recruiting visits to schools like Kansas State, Kansas and Oklahoma, which are relatively close to his hometown of Junction City, Kan.

But Boganowski also made the trip to Florida State for an unofficial visit, his first time seeing the campus.

“It was a great visit, got to see some stuff,” Boganowski said. “Got to learn the program, meet with the coaches. I think the biggest thing was seeing coach (Randy) Shannon coach, he’s out there throwing the ball, running routes, he’s really into with his players. Everybody is out there working.”

Boganowski is a four-star athlete, the No. 1 player in Kansas according to Rivals and a versatile option at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds who could be a linebacker or safety. It’s clear based on his discussions with FSU’s coaches and his time spent with veteran Kalen DeLoach that he is viewed as a linebacker.