Four-star LB Michael Boganowski enjoys first look at FSU
Michael Boganowski has made most of his recruiting visits to schools like Kansas State, Kansas and Oklahoma, which are relatively close to his hometown of Junction City, Kan.
But Boganowski also made the trip to Florida State for an unofficial visit, his first time seeing the campus.
“It was a great visit, got to see some stuff,” Boganowski said. “Got to learn the program, meet with the coaches. I think the biggest thing was seeing coach (Randy) Shannon coach, he’s out there throwing the ball, running routes, he’s really into with his players. Everybody is out there working.”
Boganowski is a four-star athlete, the No. 1 player in Kansas according to Rivals and a versatile option at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds who could be a linebacker or safety. It’s clear based on his discussions with FSU’s coaches and his time spent with veteran Kalen DeLoach that he is viewed as a linebacker.
In his conversation with coach Mike Norvell, Boganowski said they discussed how his skill set fits into FSU’s defense.
“He kind of just shows me what I do as a player, how somebody that already plays here does what I do, how that translates to the next level,” Boganowski said.
Boganowski said he would like to commit before his high school season begins but would be willing to push that back if he needs more time. The message from Norvell was that FSU’s staff is willing to be patient.
“He said he’ll wait,” Boganowski said. “Whenever it feels right I’ll always have an opportunity to come play here. I appreciate hearing that as a recruit. I appreciate that.”
Boganowski indicated coming out of the visit that there's a definite possibility he makes it back to FSU for another visit before making his decision, possibly an official this time.
FSU has a commitment from Delray Beach (Fla.) three-star linebacker Jayden Parrish, but the Seminoles are clearly looking to restock the room for 2024 and beyond by landing multiple linebackers in the class.
