The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wallace has FSU in a group that includes Florida, LSU, Georgia and Arkansas.

Tavion Wallace has been a frequent visitor to Florida State this spring. On Tuesday, the four-star linebacker had the Seminoles in his top 5.

Wallace is considered the 169th-best player in the class of 2025 and the No. 17 player in Georgia. He visited FSU on Jan. 20 and April 11.

"Some of the other (programs) are good — but I can say that they (Florida State) are the best every time I come back," Wallace said a few weeks ago. "The coaches, the players — I just love being here."

Wallace previously announced an official visit to Florida State on June 14.

FSU has one linebacker commitment for 2025 in four-star Ethan Pritchard.