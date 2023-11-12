"It was real nice. The atmosphere was crazy," Coleman said. "It was good to get a feel for it all over again."

Whatever that exact feeling may be, he was likely to find it at Florida State on Saturday during one of the most intense and heated rivalries in college football.

"I wanted to come back for the experience. I like it here," Coleman said. "I keep coming back to get that feeling all over again."

Coleman had not been to Florida State since the Seminole Showcase camp in July. When asked why he decided to come back for a visit, the answer was simple.

Four-star receiver and Texas A&M commit Cam Coleman was one of many blue-chip prospects that visited Florida State on Saturday as part of a big recruiting weekend. A fair number of those prospects visiting Tallahassee are currently committed to other programs, including Coleman, who was a noteworthy addition to the visitors list earlier in the week.

Even after committing to Texas A&M on July 4, the Florida State coaching staff continued to recruit Coleman, talking to him every other day as they have done throughout his entire recruiting process. It's what has kept FSU in the picture for the talented wideout.

"It's the way they've been throughout my whole recruiting process," Coleman said. "They have stuck with me since Day 1 and they haven't stopped recruiting me throughout the whole process. Consistency."

Coleman is consistently in contact with Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, who talks with him about the game of football and how he can become a better receiver. Getting to talk with Dugans in person on Saturday, the picture was laid out for Coleman.

"He was telling me Keon (Coleman) is leaving and Johnny (Wilson) is leaving so they need more big bodied receivers like me," Cam Coleman said.

Much like other wide receivers that Florida State has recruited (and continues to recruit), the way that Keon Coleman has played this season and how coach Mike Norvell uses him in an offense full of playmakers has been very appealing to Cam.



"I try to watch him (Keon) before my games," Coleman said. "I try to mimic my game after him. Winning one-on-one balls and getting separation on our routes. I just look up to him."

Cam currently has no plans to take any other visits but did say that he intends to go to the Iron Bowl. Coleman did express that he would like to plan an official visit to FSU in December but does not have a date in mind.

With the reported firing of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher occurring early Sunday morning, things may change quickly for Cam Coleman and his pledge to the Aggies. The Seminoles' persistence with Coleman in his recruitment may loom large in what will be an interesting few weeks at College Station. At the very least, they have put themselves in a great position if Coleman decides to back off his pledge amid the future regime change.

"It's really what they (Florida State) have going on with the program," Coleman said. "They were telling me to trust what they have going on and now I really see what's going on. I feel good about FSU."