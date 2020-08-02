Missing the majority of spring practice was costly for Florida State at a number of positions, but especially at quarterback. Those additional three weeks of practices and scrimmages were expected to be important for the Seminoles' signal-callers to get a better feel for running Mike Norvell's offense, and for the coaches to get a better sense of the strengths and weaknesses of each QB.

For returning starter James Blackman, it would have been an opportunity to show that he erased the memories of two disappointing performances to finish the 2019 season. In a blowout loss to rival Florida, Blackman completed just 14 of 23 passes for 150 yards, and he was sacked seven times. Then in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State, he threw four interceptions and fumbled once while passing for 244 yards and getting sacked four times.

For redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis, it would have been a chance to show that he could do more than run the football in a wildcat package. Travis provided a major spark to the Seminoles' offense late last season, rushing for 228 yards in just four games, but he only attempted 11 passes.

The spring also would have been crucial for true freshman Tate Rodemaker, who enrolled early and expected to get a head start on learning Norvell's offense. Rodemaker also could have used the extra time with the Seminoles' strength staff, adding size and muscle to his 6-4, 197-pound frame.

The only quarterback unaffected by the shutdown was true freshman Chubba Purdy, who was finishing his senior year of high school back home in Arizona. Purdy actually might end up benefiting from the situation since he shouldn't have as much ground to make up, considering the other quarterbacks only got in three practices with Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.