Four things to know about FSU's quarterbacks heading into 2020
With the Florida State football team scheduled to open up preseason camp on Aug. 7, it's time for our annual position previews.
Today, we will focus on the Seminoles' quarterbacks, a group that features one veteran with two years of starting experience, one player who has seen limited action and two incoming freshmen.
Previous Installments: Wide receivers | Running backs |
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
The big picture
Missing the majority of spring practice was costly for Florida State at a number of positions, but especially at quarterback. Those additional three weeks of practices and scrimmages were expected to be important for the Seminoles' signal-callers to get a better feel for running Mike Norvell's offense, and for the coaches to get a better sense of the strengths and weaknesses of each QB.
For returning starter James Blackman, it would have been an opportunity to show that he erased the memories of two disappointing performances to finish the 2019 season. In a blowout loss to rival Florida, Blackman completed just 14 of 23 passes for 150 yards, and he was sacked seven times. Then in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State, he threw four interceptions and fumbled once while passing for 244 yards and getting sacked four times.
For redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis, it would have been a chance to show that he could do more than run the football in a wildcat package. Travis provided a major spark to the Seminoles' offense late last season, rushing for 228 yards in just four games, but he only attempted 11 passes.
The spring also would have been crucial for true freshman Tate Rodemaker, who enrolled early and expected to get a head start on learning Norvell's offense. Rodemaker also could have used the extra time with the Seminoles' strength staff, adding size and muscle to his 6-4, 197-pound frame.
The only quarterback unaffected by the shutdown was true freshman Chubba Purdy, who was finishing his senior year of high school back home in Arizona. Purdy actually might end up benefiting from the situation since he shouldn't have as much ground to make up, considering the other quarterbacks only got in three practices with Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news