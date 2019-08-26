Florida State's offensive line will have at least three new starters when the Seminoles kick off the 2019 season this Saturday against Boise State in Jacksonville.

That news became clear Monday morning when FSU head coach Willie Taggart announced that true freshman Dontae Lucas will start at right guard during a radio interview with ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron.

Lucas, a four-star recruit from the IMG Academy (by way of Miami), was rated the nation's No. 3 guard coming out of high school. He split first-team reps with junior Mike Arnold throughout preseason camp, and he apparently pulled away from the competition entering game week.

The news is not exactly a major surprise. Earlier in the preseason, Taggart described Lucas as the Seminoles' most physical offensive lineman.

As the first true freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener for Florida State since 2008, Lucas is expected to be joined by two other new starters on the Seminoles' front line -- center Baveon Johnson and right tackle Ryan Roberts.

