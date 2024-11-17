Freshman report: Who could play more, redshirt tracker

Florida State's matchup against Charleston Southern now has some intrigue for a variety of reasons after the dismissal of coordinators Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller as well as receivers coach Ron Dugans.
Don't expect too many schematic changes, as there's really no need for FSU coaches to tip their hand a week ahead of the matchup with Florida. But among the reasons to show up at Doak Campbell Stadium or watch the broadcast next Saturday: To see how much playing time FSU's freshmen earn and to potentially see the debut of a number of Seminoles.
There should be no assumption that FSU builds a comfortable lead, not in a season where the Seminoles have struggled on offense and defense. But if the Seminoles are able to use their depth and athleticism advantages, the fun could really begin in the second half — especially if the coaches make an effort to give all of the 2024 signees some playing time.
Before we get into who could see more playing time on offense and defense, here are stats on the true freshmen and the number of games they've played:
Who will continue to play more?
FSU has been able to give considerable playing time at tight end to freshmen Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams. Thomas has earned 24 or more snaps in each game since the loss at SMU. Neither tight end is a good blocker at this stage in their development, but the athleticism, ability to run routes and catch passes should continue to be on display.
One position to watch is receiver, which Mike Norvell coaches daily in practice. He's tough on all of the receivers, young and old, and with Dugans now dismissed it will be intriguing to see if Norvell adjusts snap counts for Lawayne McCoy, Elijah Moore and B.J. Gibson.
Charles Lester and Cai Bates have only seen limited playing time, but now is their opportunity, too. We've seen Ricky Knight perform well in practices, breaking up passes and mixing in a few interceptions. Those three are likely the best bets to see time on defense.
One more consideration: Randy Shannon is elevated to defensive coordinator. With depth limited in his linebacker group, does he give reps to Jayden Parrish and Timir Hickman-Collins in late-game situations?
While a true freshman offensive lineman could make his debut, it's still more likely that we see Andre' Otto or Lucas Simmons.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple