Freshman report: Who could play more, redshirt tracker

Florida State's matchup against Charleston Southern now has some intrigue for a variety of reasons after the dismissal of coordinators Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller as well as receivers coach Ron Dugans.

Don't expect too many schematic changes, as there's really no need for FSU coaches to tip their hand a week ahead of the matchup with Florida. But among the reasons to show up at Doak Campbell Stadium or watch the broadcast next Saturday: To see how much playing time FSU's freshmen earn and to potentially see the debut of a number of Seminoles.

There should be no assumption that FSU builds a comfortable lead, not in a season where the Seminoles have struggled on offense and defense. But if the Seminoles are able to use their depth and athleticism advantages, the fun could really begin in the second half — especially if the coaches make an effort to give all of the 2024 signees some playing time.

Before we get into who could see more playing time on offense and defense, here are stats on the true freshmen and the number of games they've played: