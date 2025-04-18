Friends mourn restaurateur Robert Morales, who died in Thursday's shooting

The national headlines blaring the headline “Florida State mass shooting, two dead and six wounded” took on a face for many Seminoles when the name of one of the deceased – Robert Morales – was released by his older brother Ricardo on Friday.

Morales, FSU Dining Services Coordinator, was 57. He was an FSU walk-on offensive lineman, an original partner at Gordos, a popular Cuban restaurant frequented by FSU students and players, as well as the Black Bean Café.

“He was an FSU graduate and a huge Seminole fan,” said Don Acosta, a former FSU strength coach, who was driving to Tallahassee to have dinner with his good friend when he heard about the shooting and later that his friend was a victim.

"We met when I was 19 and this new Cuban restaurant opened. I love Cuban food, so I frequented it often,” Acosta said, fighting back tears. “He was originally from Miami, like me, and of Cuban heritage. He was such a kind-hearted man, who loved to feed our football players and to support our program. He was so good to me and so many others. He attended my wedding, we stayed at each other’s homes, and stayed close. And very, very smart.”

Former FSU defensive lineman Todd Stroud was also a strength coach on Bobby Bowden’s staff when he met Morales.

“Robert was a dear friend and amazing husband and father,” said Stroud. “Robert never knew a stranger and dedicated his life to helping others! He was a positive influence on everyone he encountered.”

Later in life, Stroud and Morales found common ground as they each dealt with health issues.

“He battled some health issues in recent years and always kept a positive attitude and always set a positive example for his children and family,” said Stroud, who is currently an assistant defensive line coach and senior advisor on the University of Miami football staff. “We talked about facing death and what it meant. His faith, and what it takes to face adversity, and the grit and determination that it takes to fight an illness."

While Stroud called Morales “extremely tough,” he also called him “one of the kindest individuals I’ve ever met."

“He gave countless young people jobs at his establishments and mentored them all at the same time,” Stroud said. “He employed all three of my daughters at the black bean and taught them many lessons.”

Stroud said Morales loved people.

“This breaks my heart but I was so fortunate to be able to call him my friend,” Stroud said. “God Bless his wife and children!”

Morales leaves behind a wife, Betty, and a 22-year-old daughter who is about to graduate from Florida State.

“He was a criminology major at FSU, and it would not surprise me if we learned he was shot in the act of protecting others,” Acosta said. “That’s who he was.”

Morales was involved in the design of the new student union dining facility where the shootings occurred.