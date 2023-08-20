Florida State director of athletics Michael Alford wasted little time putting the fanbase at ease.

Earlier Sunday, a LA Times story addressing the state of USC's ongoing search for a new athletic director named Alford as one of three candidates who had been fully vetted for the position during the search.

In a statement released through FSU, Alford denied any interest in or candidacy for the position.

“I am not now, nor have I been, a candidate for the position at USC. Nor do I have any interest in any role other than my current position at Florida State," Alford's statement read. "I remain totally focused on the tremendous opportunities ahead of us here at FSU, and I remain completely committed to seeing those to completion.”

Alford has been FSU's AD since January of 2022, when he replaced the retiring David Coburn. Previously to that, he spent just over a year as the President and CEO of Seminole Boosters.

He's also worked previously as the AD at Central Michigan and with Oklahoma, the Dallas Cowboys, Alabama and USC.

Alford has become beloved by the FSU fanbase during his AD tenure for how much he's advocated for FSU receiving a larger portion of the ACC's revenue and expressing the school's athletic future could be in another conference if the ACC isn't able to help FSU close the financial gap with the SEC and Big Ten.

Our 1-on-1 interview with Alford from July