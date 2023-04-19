FSU sports information

Florida State women’s basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff announced the addition of rising sophomore guard Amaya Bonner (Fremont, Calif.) to the Seminoles’ 2023-24 roster.

“Amaya Bonner is an exciting addition to our Seminole family,” Wyckoff said. “She is a skilled guard who brings size, athleticism and scoring ability to our roster. We are looking forward to the impact she will have this season as well as her development and growth in the years to come.”

The 6-foot guard earned Power 5 experience last season as a freshman at the University of California in the Pac-12, playing in 21 games for the Bears.

Bonner was a Top-100 prospect at Bishop O'Dowd High School, averaging 20.0 points per game and 10 rebounds per game as a senior in the 2021-22 season. She stuffed the stat sheet in her four seasons at her high school, averaging 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest.

ESPNU ranked Bonner as the 51st-best prospect in the 2022 signing class. She was named to the SportsStars Magazine Bay Area Top 75.

Bonner joins fellow California native Alexis Tucker (graduate transfer from UC Santa Barbara) as FSU's two additions this offseason. Combined with the Seminoles’ large pool of returnees from the 2022-23 season, including consensus National Freshman of the Year Ta’Niya Latson, FSU boasts a roster of 12 student-athletes for 2023-24.

Bonner looks to help FSU extend its NCAA Tournament streak to 11 consecutive seasons. FSU joins only seven other schools who have an active streak of 10 straight trips to the Big Dance or longer.