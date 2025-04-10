FSU adds to DB haul with commitment of three-star Sean Johnson

Johnson committed to Mike Norvell and the Seminoles over Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin and NC State.

Florida State has added to its 2026 defensive back class with the addition of Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding three-star Sean Johnson .

Spearheaded by new safeties coach Evan Cooper, Johnson was offered by the Seminoles on Jan. 23. Johnson visited Florida State for the first time in March and loved the atmosphere of 'DBU'.

"I would say the environment. Who wouldn't want to go to Florida State? It's DBU also. Jalen Ramsey, Deion Sanders, Derwin James. It doesn't get better than FSU," Johnson said at the time.

Less than a month later, Johnson pulled a trigger on a pledge to the Seminoles. He joins four-star's Darryl 'Tre' Bell and Tedarius Hughes as defensive backs committed in Florida State's 2026 class. With the addition of Johnson, Florida State now has nine prospects committed to the class and holds the 17th ranked class in the Rivals' rankings.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 55 cornerback in the country and the No. 10 prospect in Maryland.

