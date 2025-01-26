FSU among 4-star WR Somourian Wingo Jr.'s top schools after JR Day visit

Four-star 2026 wide receiver Somourian Wingo Jr. was one of the more highly touted prospects on campus for FSU's second Junior Day event of the 2025 recruiting calendar on Saturday.
Wingo, from St. Augustine (Fla.) High, was offered by FSU in late December. And after his visit this weekend the Seminoles have become one of the leaders for the recruit, who is ranked as the 54th-best wide receiver prospect in his class.
The rising senior got to spend time with several members of the FSU coaching staff on Saturday, including head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr., who had offered Wingo when he was the wide receivers coach at UCF last season.
"It went amazing," said Wingo of his visit. "It's always a good time to see Coach Harris, Coach Malzahn, it was a pleasure to get to hang out with Coach Norvell. He stopped by yesterday (Friday) to see me at the school, and it was just great to be on his turf and see him."
Wingo has been on FSU's campus before for a 7-on-7 tournament but had never spent any time with the Seminoles' head coach prior to his in-school visit this past Friday.
"He came by my school and that was the first time I actually got sit down and talk with him and it was smooth," said Wingo.
Wingo also spoke about what stood out to him after his first real visit to FSU as a prospect.
"Really, just the culture and everybody here, everybody cares about each other and it's just a huge deal and it's a blessing to be a part of it," answered Wingo.
He also addressed whether having a previous relationship with Harris worked to FSU's advantage.
"Coach Harris was actually the coach that offered me from UCF," explained Wingo. "He came by the school a few years ago and offered me there. As we continue to talk, the relationship just got bigger and stronger and he came here and offered me here. So (having Harris on staff at FSU) is actually a big deal, the relationship is a huge factor in my recruitment process and the fact that I already had a huge relationship with Coach Harris and Coach Malzhan just adds on to Florida State."
Where does FSU stand with Wingo after his visit?
"I already have a top 10 out, but that was before FSU offered me," explained Wingo. "I'll have a top five out soon, and I'm pretty sure FSU will be in it."
Wingo does plan to get back to FSU to watch spring practice and also plans to take an official visit with the Seminoles this summer. His next unofficial visit will be to Florida next weekend.
The other teams the Seminoles are competing against are Miami, UCF, USF, LSU, Louisville, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri and Kansas.
