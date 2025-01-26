FSU among 4-star WR Somourian Wingo Jr.'s top schools after JR Day visit

Four-star 2026 wide receiver Somourian Wingo Jr. was one of the more highly touted prospects on campus for FSU's second Junior Day event of the 2025 recruiting calendar on Saturday. Wingo, from St. Augustine (Fla.) High, was offered by FSU in late December. And after his visit this weekend the Seminoles have become one of the leaders for the recruit, who is ranked as the 54th-best wide receiver prospect in his class.

The rising senior got to spend time with several members of the FSU coaching staff on Saturday, including head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr., who had offered Wingo when he was the wide receivers coach at UCF last season. "It went amazing," said Wingo of his visit. "It's always a good time to see Coach Harris, Coach Malzahn, it was a pleasure to get to hang out with Coach Norvell. He stopped by yesterday (Friday) to see me at the school, and it was just great to be on his turf and see him." Wingo has been on FSU's campus before for a 7-on-7 tournament but had never spent any time with the Seminoles' head coach prior to his in-school visit this past Friday. "He came by my school and that was the first time I actually got sit down and talk with him and it was smooth," said Wingo.