The other schools involved are Missouri, SMU, Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Four-star offensive tackle prospect Lamont Rogers announced on Monday that Florida State is one of eight college football programs he will consider in recruitment moving forward.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters

The Mesquite (Tex.) Horn High product was on the Florida State campus for an unofficial visit in April to watch the Seminoles Spring Showcase.

However, while Rogers lists FSU among the final eight schools he will consider, he currently doesn't have an official visit set up with the Seminoles. He does have official visits set up with SMU (May 17), Missouri (May 31), Texas A&M (June 7), Texas (June 14) and Oklahoma (June 18).

The Osceola has reached out to Rogers to try and confirm that he will take an official visit to Florida State.