FSU sports information

Lottie Woad of the Seminole Women’s Golf team, who won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, and James Tibbs III, the leading hitter for the nationally ranked Florida State Baseball team were named Female and Male Athletes of the Year at the 30th Annual Golden Nole Awards Celebration at the Ruby Diamond Auditorium on the Florida State campus.

Woad, a sophomore, leads the Seminoles with a program record 70.17 stroke average in her second season at Florida State. She has led the Seminoles to one team championship and four top-five team finishes while earning six top-eight individual finishes in six events this season. The crowning moment of her career came in April 6 as she rallied from two strokes down with four holes to play to claim the championship of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship. She is currently the No. 3 ranked amateur golfer in the world.

Tibbs, a left-handed junior, leads the Seminoles with a career-high .396 batting average and a career-high 16 home runs. He is ranked in the top-15 nationally in RBI, fifth in RBI Per game, total bases, in slugging percentage and home runs. Tibbs was named to the Midseason Gold Spikes Award list as one of the nation’s top players in early April.

A total of 33 awards were bestowed on the best and the brightest of the more than 500 Seminole student-athletes. One player from each of the Seminoles’ 20 athletics teams earned a coveted Golden Nole Award including superstar quarterback Jordan Travis, nationally ranked Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc of the ACC Champion men’s tennis team, Sara Bejedi of the women’s basketball team, cheerleader Courtney Downing, and Golden Girl Andrea Olivares.

Leilanni Nesbeth, an All-American member of the National Champion Women’s Soccer team, earned the Golden Nole for Soccer and was presented a special award for service to the community – the ACC Top 6 for Service Award.

Jordynn Dudley of the soccer team and Conrad Hussey of the ACC champion football team were named as the female and male Rookies of the Year.

“The Golden Nole celebration is a tremendous way for us to recognize and honor our student-athletes at the end of the academic year,” said Florida State University Vice President and Director of Athletics. “We have a fantastic group of more than 500 student-athletes who do a great job in their sport and in the classroom. Our Student-Athlete Development staff has worked hard to grow this event into a meaningful evening for all student-athletes and staff to celebrate the comprehensive success achieved here at Florida State. I am so proud of this year's winners and happy they will be recognized for the contributions they have made to their individual teams, the athletic department, and Florida State University.”

The event, which is sponsored by Florida State’s Student-Athlete Development Office, has recognized those Seminoles who excel as members of the community and who have committed themselves to taking leadership roles on and off of their playing fields and courts. The red-carpet event is hosted by the Student Athlete Advisory Committee – a group of 40 FSU student-athletes – which represents Florida State’s incredible group of more than 500 student-athletes to create cohesion and pass proper legislation for the representation of each of the athletes at FSU.

Fentrell Cypress (football), Jenny Halden (women’s swimming), Calvin Groenewold (men’s swimming), Leilanni Nesbeth (soccer), Baba Miller (basketball), and Jordan Williams (baseball) were honored with an Atlantic Coast Conference Top Six for Community Service Award. The award goes to six student-athletes from each ACC school that have gone above and beyond in serving their communities. Each of the Top Six for Service award recipients are known to be dedicated to serving others while displaying a passion for enriching the lives of others.

Volleyball: Andjelija Draskovic

Football: Jordan Travis

Soccer: Leilanni Nesbeth

Men’s Cross Country: David Mullarkey

Women’s Cross Country: Rebecca Bergnes

Men’s Swimming: Mason Herbet

Men’s Diving: Darwin Nolasco

Women’s Swimming: Jenny Halden

Women’s Diving: Kayleigh Clark

Men’s Tennis: Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc

Women’s Tennis: Cade Cricchio, Ellie Schoppe

Cheerleading: Courtney Downing

Golden Girls: Andrea Olivares

Men’s Basketball: Jalen Warley

Women’s Basketball: Sara Bejedi

Beach Volleyball: Madelyne Anderson

Men’s Golf: Frederik Kjettrup

Women’s Golf: Lottie Woad

Baseball: James Tibbs III

Softball: Michaela Edenfield & Amaya Ross

Men’s Track: Jeremiah Davis

Women’s Track: Ava Klein

Female Rookie Of the Year: Jordynn Dudley

Male Rookie of the Year: Conrad Hussey

Doc Fauls Award: Rise Above Adversity (Female): Kaitlyn Zipay

Doc Fauls Award: Rise Above Adversity (Male): Ja’Khi Douglas

Female Athlete of the Year: Lottie Woad

Male Athlete of the Year: James Tibbs III

Top Moment of the Year: Women’s Volleyball Named ACC Co-Champions

Fear The Spear Winners: Men’s and Women’s Tennis

Coach of the Year: Link Jarrett

Staff Member of the Year: Elisa Angeles

ACC Top 6 for Service: Fentrell Cypress (football), Jenny Halden (women’s swimming), Calvin Groenewold (men’s swimming), Leilanni Nesbeth (soccer), Baba Miller (basketball), Jordan Williams (baseball).