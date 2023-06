"I’m blessed to announce I’ll be coming home to play baseball at Florida State University. Go Noles," Williams said in his post.

Former Alabama outfielder Max Williams, originally a native of Fleming Island, Fla. just south of Jacksonville, announced on his Instagram Thursday that he's transferring to FSU after one season with the Crimson Tide.

Williams, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound left-handed batter, played sparingly in one season at Alabama. He made three starts, appeared in 18 games and had 25 total at-bats. While his usage was limited, he made the most of those opportunities with eight hits and a .320 batting average.

Of his eight hits, three were doubles and he had seven runs batted in, and four runs working five walks and striking out six times along with one stolen base on one attempt.

Just one year ago, Williams was the No. 92 overall prospect, No. 18 player from Florida and No. 6 outfielder in the 2023 recruiting class according to Perfect Game.

While many of FSU's transfer additions are expected to be pitchers, outfield was also a need to be addressed, especially with highly-rated freshman Jordan Taylor entering the transfer portal after just one season with the program where he didn't play much.