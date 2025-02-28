FSU benefits from wild pitches in four-run seventh, defeats Georgetown

Florida State has won games by accumulating singles, hitting home runs and with effective pitching. On Friday, the Seminoles benefitted from some wild pitches that gift-wrapped a four-run seventh inning.

Alex Lodise went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in the third inning but in a tight game late, a pair of Georgetown wild pitches with the bases loaded gift-wrapped two runs as the Seminoles took a 7-2 victory in game of the series on Friday.

The Seminoles (9-0) had 12 hits, but Lodise’s home run was the only for extra bases. Myles Bailey went 2 for 4 with an infield single that also produced a run in the seventh, while Cal Fisher also went 2 for 4.

Maison Martinez helped FSU escape a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and then pitched 2.2 shutout innings for his first save.

"Maison Martinez was the difference in the game from pitch 1," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "He had everything going. His fastball had some life. Curveball, slider, he did use his change-up a couple times.

"The energy that was provided through his pitching in the seventh, getting us off the field, I think it just relaxed the offense a little bit and you saw us string a ton of at-bats together."

It wasn’t the most impressive way to accumulate runs, and was perhaps too close for comfort for a while, but it was more than good enough on Friday.

Ace left-hander Jamie Arnold recorded eight strikeouts in five innings, striking out the side in the second (including two batters who whiffed on 3-2 counts). But after cruising through the first three innings, Luke Bauer hit a leadoff double in the fourth and scored on a sacrifice fly to cut FSU’s lead to 2-1.

An inning later, a leadoff walk came back to haunt Arnold as Jeremy Sheffield brought in Dylan Larkins with an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

"Jamie pitched just fine," Jarrett said. "He had some leadoff traffic in three of the five minutes. So that naturally puts a little more stress on what you're doing."

John Abraham (2-0) worked through a 1-2-3 sixth inning, but he ran into trouble in the seventh. After loading the bases on a pair of walks, a catcher’s interference and fielder’s choice, FSU turned to Martinez.

In a pressure situation, Martinez delivered. Jeremy Sheffield struck out swinging and induced a fielder’s choice to end the sixth. Martinez also pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and worked around a two-out single in the ninth. He recorded his fifth strikeout to wrap up the game.

"Posey talks about this a lot," Martinez said of the message from pitching coach Micah Posey. "You just have to execute and have your A stuff right away. That was my mentality. Go out there, get after it. Pound the zone and attack these hitters. I know I have good stuff. And I know my defense is going to get behind me."