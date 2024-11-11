FSU Charleston Southern set for daytime

Florida State will play host to Charleston Southern next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
FSU (1-9) is on a bye this week. After the Charleston Southern game, FSU finishes up with a home game against Florida (time TBA).
Thursday, November 21
NC State at Georgia Tech – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC – as previously announced
Saturday, November 23
Wake Forest at Miami – Noon ET on ESPN
SMU at Virginia – Noon ET on ESPN2
UConn at Syracuse – Noon ET on ACC Network
North Carolina at Boston College – Noon ET on The CW
Charleston Southern at Florida State – 1:30 p.m. ET on ACCNX
Pitt at Louisville – 3:30 p.m. OR 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 – precise time designation after the games on Nov. 16
Stanford at California – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
The Citadel at Clemson – 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW
Virginia Tech at Duke – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network
