FSU Charleston Southern set for daytime

Florida State will play host to Charleston Southern next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

FSU (1-9) is on a bye this week. After the Charleston Southern game, FSU finishes up with a home game against Florida (time TBA).

Thursday, November 21

NC State at Georgia Tech – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC – as previously announced

Saturday, November 23

Wake Forest at Miami – Noon ET on ESPN

SMU at Virginia – Noon ET on ESPN2

UConn at Syracuse – Noon ET on ACC Network

North Carolina at Boston College – Noon ET on The CW

Charleston Southern at Florida State – 1:30 p.m. ET on ACCNX

Pitt at Louisville – 3:30 p.m. OR 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 – precise time designation after the games on Nov. 16

Stanford at California – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

The Citadel at Clemson – 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW

Virginia Tech at Duke – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network