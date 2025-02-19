Osceola Video: Alameda, Edenfield, Dack on FSU's home opener

The No. 8 Florida State softball team will play its home opener on Thursday against Florida A&M at 3:30 p.m. in the JoAnne Graf Classic.

FSU has won eight straight games, including a 4-0 run at the Clearwater Invitational.

The Seminoles will them play a doubleheader against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday at 3 p.m. And a Saturday matchup feature a pair of top-10 teams as the Seminoles face No. 6 Texas A&M beginning at 3 p.m.

All games will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

After hitting just .213 and not recording a RBI in Puerto Vallarta, Michaela Edenfield was on a tear at the Clearwater Invitational. In four games, Edenfield went 8-for-12 (.667) with three home runs, nine RBI and three doubles.

Dack is hitting .350 with three home runs and 11 RBI. In 2024, Dack had just three home runs and 10 RBI.